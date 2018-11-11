Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade host annual Wild About Kids Gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade County hosted the annual Wild About Kids Gala.

This year’s theme transformed the JW Marriot Marquis Miami into “A Night in Havana,” Saturday night.

7’s own Belkys Nerey served as emcee for the night.

Guests at the event had a chance to sponsor a child through donations.

Proceeds from the event will help fund afterschool, summer and athletic programs for children who need them most.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.