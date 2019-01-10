Boynton Beach woman breaks into police station, eats officer’s lunch

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Many of us have had to deal with a co-worker eating our food at work, but what about a burglar doing it?

Boynton Beach police arrested 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre, Wednesday for just that.

1st mistake – breaking into our substation. 2nd – eating Agent Berben's chicken & asparagus. 3rd – leaving her ID behind. Today, we charged Yvelande Jean-Pierre w/burglary to an unoccupied structure, theft & criminal mischief. Read the arrest report: https://t.co/ZqLrYMKgKc pic.twitter.com/bg5Y7LGS2c — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 9, 2019

According to police, Jean-Pierre broke into a substation and stole two pre-made meals belonging to an officer from the refrigerator.

She actually warmed one up and ate it.

Upon finding the scene the next day, detectives discovered Jean-Pierre left her ID behind. Police also said Jean-Pierre was caught on surveillance.

Jean-Pierre has since been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.