Boynton Beach woman breaks into police station, eats officer’s lunch

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Many of us have had to deal with a co-worker eating our food at work, but what about a burglar doing it?
Boynton Beach police arrested 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre, Wednesday for just that.
According to police, Jean-Pierre broke into a substation and stole two pre-made meals belonging to an officer from the refrigerator.
She actually warmed one up and ate it.
Upon finding the scene the next day, detectives discovered Jean-Pierre left her ID behind. Police also said Jean-Pierre was caught on surveillance.
Jean-Pierre has since been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.