Boynton Beach Police officer saves elderly woman from choking inside restaurant

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach Police officer was caught on video saving an elderly woman that was choking from a vegetable.
Officer Chris Schalk could be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on an 82-year-old woman inside a Golden Corral restaurant, Sunday night.
He performed the life-saving maneuver to dislodge a piece of broccoli.
Schalk’s department shared the moment on Twitter, Thursday morning.
