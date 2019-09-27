Boynton Beach Police officer saves elderly woman from choking inside restaurant

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach Police officer was caught on video saving an elderly woman that was choking from a vegetable.

Officer Chris Schalk could be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on an 82-year-old woman inside a Golden Corral restaurant, Sunday night.

NEW #VIDEO: Watch the moment @bbpd Officer Chris Schalk saved the life of an 82-year-old woman who was choking on broccoli Sunday night at @goldencorral. #bbpdpride #ThursdayInspiration pic.twitter.com/HgDatHm7Va — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) September 26, 2019

He performed the life-saving maneuver to dislodge a piece of broccoli.

Schalk’s department shared the moment on Twitter, Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.