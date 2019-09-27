Boynton Beach Police officer saves elderly woman from choking inside restaurant

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach Police officer was caught on video saving an elderly woman that was choking from a vegetable.

Officer Chris Schalk could be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on an 82-year-old woman inside a Golden Corral restaurant, Sunday night.

He performed the life-saving maneuver to dislodge a piece of broccoli.

Schalk’s department shared the moment on Twitter, Thursday morning.

