Boynton Beach Police officer injured during crash; traffic shut down at Ocean Avenue, Federal Highway

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Boynton Beach Police officer was injured during a traffic crash.

Officials said the officer was injured during the collision along Federal Highway and Ocean Avenue, Monday evening.

The police officer is said to be in stable condition, while no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route while traffic has been shut down on Ocean Avenue and Federal Highway.

