BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A newly released dashcam video shows the moment a Boynton Beach police officer was struck by an SUV while running after a shoplifter.

The officer was struck while attempting to cross Gateway Boulevard last Wednesday.

The video showed the officer turn on his lights and stop his cruiser out of frame in the left turn lanes of Gateway Boulevard.

As the driver of the SUV accelerated because of a green light, the officer returned into the frame and ran in front of traffic.

Unfortunately, the black SUV was unable to stop in time and hit the officer.

The officer was then rushed to an area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

