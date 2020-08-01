Boynton Beach beachgoers enjoy windy conditions brought on by Hurricane Isaias

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – As some Boynton Beach residents enjoy the beach before Hurricane Isaias brings heavy rainfall to the area, some sea turtles hatched and made their way to the ocean.

All morning long Saturday, several individuals made their way to the beach to surf waves, fly kites and just soak up the sun before the outer bands of Isaias hits the area.

The cooler weather being experienced by the shore may have contributed to the reason as to why some sea turtles hatched just before noon.

An estimated 100 sea turtles made their way to the ocean.

Volunteers came out to the area and took some of the sea turtles to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to care for them until at least after the storm passes.

Some businesses near the beach have taken extra precautions ahead of the storm to put shutters on the windows of their buildings.

Palm Beach County is no longer offering sandbags to their residents but some individuals are getting creative and bringing bags to the beach and filling them up with sand from along the shore.

All parks and marinas in the county have been closed for the weekend.

Four general population shelters in Palm Beach County have opened. To find out more information click here.

County officials still urge residents to stay home because it would most likely be safer amid the pandemic.

