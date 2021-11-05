LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school had a scare after a student brought a gun on campus.
Police responded to Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday.
Deputies detained the student and secured the weapon.
The school’s principal released a statement that read in part, “I commend the student who did the right thing — seeing something and saying something. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”
The school was placed on a code red lockdown which was then modified to a code yellow while deputies investigated.
