LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school had a scare after a student brought a gun on campus.

Police responded to Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday.

Deputies detained the student and secured the weapon.

The school’s principal released a statement that read in part, “I commend the student who did the right thing — seeing something and saying something. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

The school was placed on a code red lockdown which was then modified to a code yellow while deputies investigated.

