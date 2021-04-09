Boyd Anderson High School evacuated, 2 neighboring schools on lockdown due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes has been evacuated as deputies investigate a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 3050 NW 41st St., at approximately 9:50 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the threat was called in.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle and Oriole Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the school where students, faculty and staff could be seen sitting on the bleachers at the football field.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.