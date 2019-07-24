Boy with muscular dystrophy sworn in as honorary BSO deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young South Florida boy just got his wish fulfilled of reporting for duty as a police officer.

Eight-year-old Zach Knight was sworn in as the newest honorary deputy of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday.

Knight, who has muscular dystrophy, has always dreamed about becoming a police officer one day.

The 8-year-old’s dream came true thanks to his school resource officer.

“He’s always wanted to be a police officer. Told his friends he’s a cop and that he basically would be immobile in several years,” said BSO Deputy Edgardo Ariza, “so I made a couple calls, and I connected with a SWAT member, and we got the ball rolling.”

Knight’s day of duty started with a ride in a SWAT BearCat armored vehicle, where he got to tinker with some gadgets.

Knight then got to sit in a BSO helicopter before spending time with the department’s K-9 unit.

“I think he’s in shock and awe right now being able to see all the cool stuff and just get the experience of everything like this,” said Steven Knight, the 8-year-old’s dad. “I think he’s gonna be talking about it for the next couple months.”

Although it was just for a few hours, the memories made will last much longer for Knight and everyone who got to witness his joy.

“You know, when he came in the building, all our staff was excited so see him,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “It changed the mindset where we can back out of the seriousness of the job and enjoy this part of it.”

Knight’s dad said he’s been talking about becoming an officer for the last two years.

