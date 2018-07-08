Boy with autism hospitalized after being pulled from Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 5-year-old boy with autism to the hospital after a dive team pulled the young victim from a canal in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, the child went missing Sunday evening along the 5100 block of Northwest 85th Avenue. At some point, he ended up going into a canal near Commercial Boulevard, off of Northwest 85th Avenue.

Several agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise Fire Rescue, responded to the scene, as Lauderhill Police led air and ground searches for the child. Bloodhounds were brought in to aid in search and rescue efforts.

Dive teams called to the scene later located the boy unresponsive in the canal.

Paramedics began administering CPR on the child and transported him to Broward Health Coral Springs in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.