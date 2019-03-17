Boy who fatally shot self in Miami Gardens mourned amid gun violence concerns

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned community came together to mourn a young life lost in one of two unrelated weekend shootings in Miami-Dade County that share two common denominators: children and guns.

One of the incidents claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy in Miami Gardens, and the other sent a 15-year-old Miami boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

“We need to really pray, seek God and really watch our kids, be mindful of our children,” said a Miami Gardens resident.

7News cameras captured mourners releasing balloons in a Miami neighborhood in memory of Demetrius Wrentz, Monday night.

“Justice for Demetrius,” they chanted as they let go of the balloons.

“I’m thinking about my baby boy,” said Sanevia Wrentz, the boy’s mother, as she fought back tears,

According to Miami Gardens Police, Demetrius was at his grandmother’s house, in the area of Northwest 212th Street and 27th Court, when he somehow got a hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself in the head, at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

“We received a call regarding shots fired and involving a juvenile,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer.

Paramedics airlifted him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“I’m heartbroken, angry, can’t sleep or eat,” said his mother.

Those who knew the child said he was a good student and loved sports.

Speaking with 7News prior to Demetrius’ memorial, Sanevia Wrentz said she wants someone held responsible for having a loaded gun within her child’s reach.

“I want someone arrested. I want to press charges. I want justice for my son,” she said as she broke down in tears.

Concerned parents spoke to 7News outside of the boy’s school, Rainbow Park Elementary in Miami Gardens.

“I’m shocked that there was no parents around supervising that kid,” said Genesis Salguero.

“That is so sad,” said Jeremicka Forbes. “Things like this should not happen to kids.”

On Sunday, devastated loved ones mourned together another life lost by a pulled trigger.

As the victim’s family made funeral arrangements, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of another shooting just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg along the 1400 block of Northwest 70th Street.

Paramedics transported the teen to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Officials said the shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived.

The shootings may have taken place under different circumstances, but they struck a chord with Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. He took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the gun violence that links the incidents.

No age group is spared the scourge of gun violence. A 15-year-old shot in the legs is stable, thankfully. Not so for the 6-year-old who shot himself w/ a gun he should never have been exposed to. Our kids’ lives ended & altered by bullets. This has everything to do with guns. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 17, 2019

A life ended at age 6 & we continue w/ our day. A teen was shot on a Sunday afternoon & many will barely stop to read the story. We must, as a community, take a collective & honest look at ourselves & our systems. We cannot sink into complacency when our children are at stake. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 17, 2019

At around 8 a.m. Monday, Carvalho was seen entering Rainbow Park Elementary where he met with crisis counselors, staff members and parents of the community but not before greeting students as they made their way onto campus.

“Everybody is devastated,” said Carvalho, “the counselor, the principal, the teacher. There is also a strong sense of resolve that this is a strong community, a strong school and they will be able to move on.”

Carvalho also said he spoke with the victim’s family members to offer his condolences.

“I was able to meet with the grandmother, and obviously this is a family in a great deal of pain,” he said. “We extended our offer of support also to the family, and obviously a great deal of support to the sibling who attends this school as well.”

Students and parents affected by the tragic shooting were given the opportunity to speak with crisis counselors at the school.

“We have two crisis counselors here today,” Carvalho said. “They’re providing counseling to the teachers, to parents as well as the children themselves. We do it in an age-appropriate way. We also send communication home with the parents and to all the staff members on the best way to explain the inexplicable to children.”

The superintendent also addressed the issue with gun violence in the community.

“This rampant gun violence that continues to besiege our community; that needs to come to the end. I can tell you one thing: it’s not gonna be the teacher who alone can do it, it’s not gonna be the law enforcement that alone can do it,” he said. “The community needs to rally. The community needs to step up, show up, speak up and provide an embrace of safety around our kids.”

Monday afternoon, Miami Gardens Police said there is no update on their investigation into Demetrius’ shooting.

“If you have a gun in your house, make sure that it’s locked away, that it’s secured and away from children,” said Frazer.

“Just put the guns up, I don’t want to lose another child,” said Sanevia Wrentz. “I can’t believe my baby boy’s gone.”

At her child’s memorial, the grieving mother said she won’t rest until she gets justice for Demetrius.

“He was a good kid. I just want justice for my son,” she said. “This feels unreal, to lose a baby boy. I’ve got to move on with life without my son. It’s heartbreaking.”

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.