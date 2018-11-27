Boy shot in Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex parking lot

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex parking lot.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting in the area of Northwest 45th Terrace and 36th Street, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews transported the 12-year-old boy to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the teen arriving at the hospital. He appeared to be alert and conscious.

Deputies have set up a perimeter as they search for a shooter.

Residents were being kept from coming into the apartment complex, and those wanting to exit were being checked by deputies.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

