Boy rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy had to be rushed to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in West Miami-Dade, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8000 block of Northwest Eighth Street just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

A boy accidentally shot himself tonight in W. Miami-Dade and was just rushed to the hospital. He was hit in the hand. We’re live on scene. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/P5rWOtWTkU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 7, 2021

According to police, the boy shot himself in the hand when he grabbed his father’s gun.

Paramedics loaded the boy into the back of a waiting ambulance before they transported him to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The boy’s exact age is not yet known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.