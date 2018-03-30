Boy recovering after pit bull attack in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy is recovering at the hospital after, his father said, he was attacked by his neighbor’s pit bull in North Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon.

Ten-year-old Noah Curiel suffered serious injuries to his head, face and ear, but a photo shows the boy smiling as he sat in his hospital bed at Broward Health Medical Center.

His father, Dagmar Curiel, said the boy got the injuries after his ball accidentally bounced into the neighbor’s yard.

“He went to the house and knocked on the lady’s house, and the lady let him into the house,” said the elder Curiel.

What the boy didn’t know was that his neighbor’s pit bull had not been put away, even though she claims she did. “Someway, somehow, the dog came loose and attacked my son,” he said. “His face is all torn up.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and so is Animal Control, who said they’ve been unable to make contact with the pit bull’s owner.

A 7News crew knocked on the owner’s front door on Friday, but no one answered. When asked through a window whether she knew anything about the attack, she told the news crew to leave.

The boy’s father said he just wants the pit bull’s owner to take responsibility and to make sure it’s safe for his son when he brings him home from the hospital.

“I go there at nighttime and stay with him,” said Curiel. “He looks OK, the swelling’s going down. He’s going to need some plastic surgery.”

The boy has undergone one surgery and could end up having more. He is expected to remain at the hospital for the next several days.

