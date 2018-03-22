Boy hurt after man with suspended license crashes into child’s bedroom

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Hollywood man accused of driving into a home and injuring a child who lives there.

Hollywood police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Cypress, Thursday, charging him with driving with a suspended license, running a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police said Cypress was driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Impala when he crashed into a child’s bedroom at a home near North 56th Avenue and Lincoln Street, Thursday morning.

A child who was sleeping at the time was thrown against the wall on the other side of the room. The boy was then rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

“We heard a big crash. We went inside my son’s room, and then he was pushed by the car all the way to the sofa,” said Carlos Gallardo. “He was complaining about knee, shoulder and neck pain. We called 911. When we come out of the house, we saw these two vehicles parked outside of the house.”

Police said when they responded to the scene, Cypress told an officer, “Sir, I don’t have a license. It’s no good.” Cypress was then arrested without incident.

Investigators later determined that Cypress caused the crash because he failed to stop at a stop sign, thus hitting another car and then driving into the home.

Cypress was also taken to the hospital and will be taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail.

