Boy hospitalized after falling from Homestead apartment window

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after, they said, he fell out of a second-story window in Homestead, Saturday night.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southeast 29th Street.

According to a family friend, the child fell through a second-floor window, just before 7 p.m.

7News cameras captured the window screen on the ground.

Paramedics transported the young victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. Family and friends said he is listed in stable condition

As police investigate what led to the fall, loved ones said they’re thankful the outcome was not worse.

