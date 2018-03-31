Boy hospitalized after falling 4 stories in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a 12-year-old boy to the hospital after, officials said, he fell from a fourth-floor balcony in Miami.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the victim was in a play area at a building located along the 6100 block of Northwest Sixth Street when he fell four stories, Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the boy to Ryder Trauma Center with broken bones. His condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.