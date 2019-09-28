Boy hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from Dania Beach pool

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool at a home in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning along the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Street, just after 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim went into the water during a party and was later found unresponsive at the pool.

Investigators said a guest removed the child from the water.

Deputies arrived to find the child unresponsive and without a pulse. After administering CPR or several minutes, they were able to restore a pulse.

Paramedics transported the patient to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said it’s unclear how many people were at the home during the party, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.