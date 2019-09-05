Boy, grandmother hospitalized after being attacked by dog in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy and his grandmother have been hospitalized after a dog attacked them at their Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene along the 8000 block of Northwest 15th Court, at around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy and his grandmother were standing in the front yard of their home when a neighbor’s loose dog charged at them.

Witnesses said they heard a loud commotion, and when they went outside, they saw the 2-year-old child being mauled.

“I got a better look, and it’s the 2-year-old being attacked by two giant, tan dogs, and the grandmother trying to throw her body on top of him. He was mauled. It was horrible,” said Mely Rivera, a witness. “I immediately called 911. I was on the phone with the dispatcher trying to get them out here as soon as possible because he was bleeding profusely.”

Police officers and Broward County Animal Control crews could be seen removing a large dog from a house along the street.

Another witness’ account mentioned the child being bitten in the face and neck with excessive bleeding.

Police said the boy was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his face and body that are not considered life threatening.

The boy’s grandmother was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries to her hand, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

