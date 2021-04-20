Boy, Girl Scout trailer stolen from camp grounds as scouts slept

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boy and Girl Scout Troop was left heartbroken when their shared trailer was stolen.

The trailer was taken from the campground along Southwest 264th Street, early Saturday morning.

The scouts were asleep on the side of the grounds at the time. The scoutmaster said the trailer was filled with necessities and mementos, some of them nearly 50 years old.

“All of our belongings are in there,” said scoutmaster Jennifer Graham. “The most precious thing to us that we really hope somebody sees this, finds it somewhere, is our troop flag. Like I said, it dates back to 1972. There are ribbons on there from over the years, and that’s something that insurance can’t replace and no fundraising can replace.”

The troop spent more than a year raising $5,000 to buy the trailer.

If you have any information on the stolen trailer, call police.

