Boy found safe after going missing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Sunday afternoon, has been located safely.
In a tweet, City of Miami Police said 8-year-old Jose Bamaca Medina had been last seen along Southwest Eighth Street, between 13th and 14th avenues, just before 5 p.m.
At around 6:15 p.m., police the child had been found and reunited with his family.
