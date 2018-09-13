9-year-old boy dies after falling from Aventura high-rise

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A nine-year-old boy has died after he fell from a high-rise in Aventura, officials said.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Echo Aventura, located along the 3200 block of Northeast 188th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials believe the victim fell from either a high floor or the penthouse, landing on a garage roof.

Paramedics airlifted the boy in critical condition to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. according to Aventura Police.

