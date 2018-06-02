FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Fort Lauderdale boy to the hospital after, officials said, he tried to protect his pet from a neighbor’s larger dog,

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident took place along the 400 block of Southwest 25th Terrace, just before 1:30 p.m.

One of the dogs’ owner told 7News that the 11-year-old boy got in the middle of the fighting canines in an attempt to shield his pet when he was bitten in the arm by the larger dog.

Animal Services responded to the scene. The dog that bit the boy was placed inside a cage.

The young victim was undergoing surgery later on Saturday.

No one was cited, and the victim’s family is not pressing charges.

