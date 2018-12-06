Boy arrested for bringing loaded gun to South Miami Middle

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old middle school student after a loaded gun was discovered inside his backpack.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said another student reported the weapon to administrators at South Miami Middle Community School, located at 6750 S.W. 60th St., Thursday.

As a result, Miami-Dade Schools Police took the boy into custody without incident, and he is now being questioned by investigators.

