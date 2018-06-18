Boy airlifted after being shot in leg in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy was airlifted as a trauma alert after he was shot in the leg in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the child was playing outside his house, in the area of the 17000 block of Southwest 104th Avenue, when he was shot by a stray bullet, at around 1 p.m.

“He kept saying it was burning, so that’s how they realized that he had got shot,” said a witness who did not want to be identified.

Police said the child was in good condition and is expected to be OK.

A woman said she heard about five gunshots. Another resident said he saw the shooter taking off on foot.

“Thank God that it wasn’t my niece, but I’m praying for the little boy, because it really could have been anybody,” said the witness.

Neighbors said lots of children were outside during the shooting, which took place just steps away from a park.

As police continue to investigate, area residents said the violence has become all too common in this community.

“We’re killing each other, for what? No reason,” said the witness, “when we need to be out here trying to help each other.”

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

