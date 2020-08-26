Boxer, WWE star help distribute meals from Miami’s Chef Creole

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chef Creole in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood has whipped up tons of meals for low-income and homeless families.

A couple of fighters, along with volunteers, helped distribute the food in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood on Wednesday.

They said it’s the least they can do to give back.

“It’s been amazing to connect with the people on the streets, the people that need it,” boxer Ulysses Diaz said. “There’s a lot of people living on the streets. Also with this COVID thing that’s been happening, it’s put people in hard positions.”

“It’s a great, great cause,” WWE star Dana Brooke said. “Just giving back to the community, you know, seeing everyone come together and sharing a common ground, and that’s putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Diaz said he tries to team up with local restaurants to help distribute these free meals to those in need at least once a month.

