Box truck crash leaves 5 hurt in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people suffered injuries after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a car and box truck collided in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, just before noon, Friday.

The crash resulted in various injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported three victims to Ryder Trauma Center as trauma alerts. A fourth victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The fifth victim was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

MDPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

