Border Protection agent chases suspected burglar, engages in shootout in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moments that led up to a shootout between alleged burglar and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent chased after a burglar and engaged in a shootout while driving down the street in Cooper City.

The customs agent was awoken early Thursday morning to a sound outside of her house near the 5200 block of Southwest 89th Way. She told BSO that the sounds was someone checking cars to break into them.

Neighbor Efren Companioni’s home surveillance camera showed someone checking his wife’s car door handles. In the video, it appears that something spooked that person before he took off.

“This person allegedly tried to steal from my neighbor and from my wife, and there’s evidence,” Companioni said.

When the agent approached, the subject took off in a vehicle, and the customs agent decided to follow.

Deputies said the subject shot at the agent’s vehicle, so the Customs agent promptly returned fire.

Nobody was injured during the shootout, but a nearby school was put on lockdown as police continued to investigate the scene, in the early morning hours. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Companioni’s cameras were also rolling as deputies responded.

Police were able to take a subject into custody.

Someone in handcuffs was brought back to the scene, Thursday afternoon, to show investigators possible evidence and shell casings.

A police dog could be seen searching the perimeter and officers searching for those shell casings in the grass.

Residents said they’re not used to this kind of commotion.

“I just woke up to some sounds. I didn’t know what a gunshot sounded like, it’s just three real quick pops, and I thought I was dreaming it,” said resident Laura Cook. “My dog barked a little bit and then I went back to sleep. My son said he heard it too, and he looked out the window, but he didn’t see anything.”

Police have yet to confirm whether anything was stolen before the agent tried to stop them.

Officials have not released the name of the person in police custody. It is unclear if an accomplice was involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.