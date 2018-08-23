Border Protection agent chases burglars, engages in shootout in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are reporting that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Cooper City chased after a group of burglars and engaged in a shootout with them while driving down the street.

According to BSO, the agent interrupted the thieves outside their house early Thursday morning, near the 5200 block of Southwest 89th Way. They took off in a vehicle, and the customs agent decided to go after the burglars.

Deputies said one of the subjects shot at the agent’s vehicle, so the Customs agent promptly returned fire.

Nobody was injured during the shootout, but a nearby school was put on lockdown as police continued to investigate the scene, in the early morning hours. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police were able to take one subject into custody, but they have yet to confirm whether anything was stolen before the agent tried to stop them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

