MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Four adults were saved by Customs and Border Protection after their boat started sinking.

It happened off Marathon, Friday.

Agents were training nearby when they heard the mayday call.

All four were safely brought back to shore.

The boat was towed in.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.