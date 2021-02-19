Border Patrol responds to maritime smuggling operation amid search for migrants in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Border Patrol agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed they have responded to a maritime smuggling operation amid a search for migrants in Dania Beach.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen at the Cozy Cove Marina, in the area of Northeast First Court and Third Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed they are searching for migrants who arrived to South Florida via a boat.

Deputies have shut down Federal Highway between Stirling and Griffin roads while they investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.