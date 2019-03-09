OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing several liquor bottles from an Oakland Park store, then stating his intentions to employees before taking off.

The security footage captures the brazen bandit entering the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits along North Federal Highway, near Northeast 20th Avenue, Feb. 12.

Cameras then showed the subject shoving bottles of whiskey, tequila and vodka in a bag.

Officials said the thief then asked employees what they’d do if he walked out without paying, then made a run for it, knocking one of the staffers down on the way out.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

