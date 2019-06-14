Bookkeeper arrested after being accused of defrauding around $20K from Miami Beach church

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said Alicia Davis, 43, turned herself in, Friday.

Police said the first sign of the missing money was noticed by the Miami Beach Community Church’s bank in November 2018.

According to the arrest report, police said a check was created “in the name of the defendant for the amount of $6,700.”

“Not OK,” a passer-by said. “It’s just basically not OK.”

The bank investigated further and told church officials, who, police said, conducted their own investigation.

The church soon learned the 43-year-old was allegedly “sending transfers to her account,” according to the arrest report.

“This church right here? They feed the homeless. It’s pretty decent,” another passer-by said.

The six-year employee of the 100-year-old church is accused of pulling off multiple greedy grabs from her bookkeeper’s desk.

“The defendant, through an ongoing systematic course of conduct, defrauded the church of approximately $20,000,” the arrest report said.

“Jesus never really taught her anything,” a third passer-by said. “I’ve actually been to that church before, and I mean, that’s very disappointing.”

Davis faces charges of organized fraud and second-degree grand theft.

7News reached out for church officials, but they refused to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

