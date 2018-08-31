Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Walmart in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have evacuated a Walmart in North Miami Beach after a bomb threat was phoned in.

Officials said the store was evacuated as a precaution at the Northeast 163rd Street and 35th Avenue location, just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

The caller, police said, abruptly hung up after making the threat.

The store remains closed as police investigate.

