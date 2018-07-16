Bomb threat made at Florida Career College in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat was made at Florida Career College in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 3383 N. State Road 7 Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene just after noon.

Police have shut down 43rd Avenue to 44th Court.

The building has been evacuated while deputies investigate the threat.

