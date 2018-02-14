Bomb threat at Hallandale Beach High School prompts evacuation

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated Hallandale High School after a bomb threat was made to the school.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the high school, located at 720 NW 9th Ave., was evacuated Wednesday morning, just after 11 a.m. Police have yet to confirm the credibility of the bomb threat.

Two students with special needs have been tended to by fire rescue after feeling ill due to the warm weather.

Students have been moved to the football field as police continue their investigation.

.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.