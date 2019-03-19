Bomb squad responds to suspicious package in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bomb squad units are currently en route to a suspicious package in Miami.

City of Miami Police officials said they received a call just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious package in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and Eighth Street.

Please avoid the area between N.W. 1-3 Avenue on 7-9 Street as officers investigate a suspicious package found in the area. pic.twitter.com/2GHSQZTUr7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 19, 2019

The package is believed to have been left in the area overnight.

