PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The bomb squad was called to a Pembroke Pines home to safely remove grenades from the home.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the 20000 block of Northwest Fifth Street, Friday.

Hand grenades were reportedly found on the property.

Officers are on scene at a residence near NW 202 Avenue & NW 5 Street regarding the safe removal of grenades from within the home. BSO Bomb Squad is arriving to assist. In an abundance of caution, the homes immediately surrounding the residence have been temporarily evacuated. pic.twitter.com/X1qvHirwqM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2022

Officials have cordoned off the area and evacuated the adjacent houses.

