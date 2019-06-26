Bomb squad responds to Miami-Dade Detention Center after 7 employees fall ill

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bomb squad units have responded to the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center after seven staff members fell ill, and at least three were transported to the hospital.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the center, located at 1321 NW 13th St., at around 1:30 p.m., for the second day in a row after reports of people falling ill.

The center was later placed on a precautionary lockdown after a box with an unknown liquid substance inside was found.

Staff members reportedly had nausea, dizziness and vomiting after they were exposed to the liquid. At least three of the victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade Corrections Public Information Officer Juan Diasgranados issued the following statement:

“An unknown substance was found and, in an abundance of caution, is being considered suspicious. Several employees were transported this afternoon from the Pre-Trial Detention Center for medical evaluation as a precautionary measure. Along with our public safety partners, we are investigating this substance and will take extraordinary measures to address this incident. As always, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department remains committed to the safety and welfare of our employees, the inmates in our custody, and the public we serve.”

On Tuesday night, seven people were taken to area hospitals from the same location after falling ill.

Four of the victims were inmates and three were correctional officers. All are said to be in good condition.

