Bomb squad investigates suspicious pressure cooker in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bomb Squad units are on scene investigating a suspicious pressure cooker left in front of a Miami building.

City of Miami Police officials said the kitchen appliance was left outside of a building in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 27th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures.

