Bomb squad gives all-clear after Hialeah bank robber leaves device behind

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Hialeah bank and left behind a device.

FBI officials released surveillance pictures of a man they said demanded money from a bank teller at the TD Bank, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said before fleeing the bank, located near West 49th Street and Eighth Avenue, he left behind some kind a device.

That’s when the Hialeah Police Department K9 bomb squad was called in. They later gave the all clear.

Customers inside the bank during the robbery were unharmed. The amount of money taken has not been released.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

