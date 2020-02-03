Bomb squad detonates suspicious package in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The bomb squad has detonated a suspicious package found underneath a dumpster in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of 14th Street between Washington and Collins avenues at around 7:45 p.m., Monday.

MDPD Bomb Squad has rendered the package safe. The scene is clearing. There is no threat to the public. #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 4, 2020

Police said Miami-Dade Police’s bomb squad arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m. to investigate the suspicious package, which has since been rendered safe and detonated.

The sound of the bomb squad detonating the suspicious package was caught on cellphone video.

7News spoke off camera to the man who called 911 and reported the suspicious package.

The man works in the area and said he noticed something underneath a dumpster. He said he did not think about much until it appeared like someone moved it from underneath the dumpster. That’s when, he added, his military experience kicked in and contacted authorities just to be safe.

He described the suspicious package as being wrapped in duct tape, was the size of a brick and said there was a cable sticking out of it.

Police are advising people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

7News has reached out to Miami Beach Police for more information on this case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.