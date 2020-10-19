Bolay to open new restaurant in Pinecrest on Thursday

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular fast-casual restaurant is opening a new location in Pinecrest.

Bolay has 15 locations across Florida but on Thursday, the company will open a new restaurant at 7880 SW 104th St. unit 101.

The 16th location’s grand opening will come with the chance of winning free food.

The first 100 guests to arrive at Bolay Pinecrest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will receive a $50 Bolay gift card.

Also on Thursday, the restaurant will be holding a scavenger hunt contest where participants can win a catering party for 10 people.

Bolay will be hiding five plush pineapples around the city and will be posting clues on their Instagram story to find each one.

The restaurant encourages guests to adhere to social distancing rules and wearing a mask while waiting in line.

Guests are able to create their own “Bol” with different base, veggie, protein, sauce and add-on options.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.