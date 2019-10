FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order remains in effect for parts of Fort Lauderdale.

The order was issued Thursday night after a six-inch water main break near Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive.

Officials said the all clear could come as early as Tuesday.

