Boil water order lifted for Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach; remains in effect in Coconut Creek

(WSVN) - Officials in Broward County have lifted a boil water update for some communities, but it remains in effect in one city.

According to officials, residents of Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach are no longer under the boil water order, Thursday.

However, Coconut Creek, including Hillsboro Pines, remain under the water notice until sample results are received.

On Tuesday evening, a lightning strike hit a water treatment plant in Pompano Beach, resulting in low water pressure across Northeast Broward and prompting the boil water notice.

