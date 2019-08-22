Boil water order issued for areas of Broward County

(WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for areas of Broward County for residents.

The order was issued by officials on Thursday.

Nearly 6,500 customers in four areas throughout the county have been affected.

The warning was a result of a low pressure issue in the area of U.S. 441 and Northwest 24th Street that has affected the quality of some drinking water.

Officials said the affected areas are:

Lauderdale Lakes (Lauderdale Lakes East Gate and Sunset Hills subdivisions).

Lauderhill (Broward Estates, St. George, and West Ken Lark subdivisions).

Fort Lauderdale (Melrose Park West and Rock Island subdivisions).

The Municipal Services Area Broadview Park located within the Broward County 1A water service area.

Crews are working on the issue and will inform the public when the order is lifted.

Officials advise those residing within the affected areas to boil their water before drinking or brushing their teeth at least one minute before it is used.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.