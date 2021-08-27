HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An outage has forced officials to issue a water warning for the next 48 hours in Hallandale Beach.

Residents who live on South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Sunset Drive, Tamarind Drive and Ocean Reef at Seawalk Pointe are recommended to boil their water for one minute prior to use.

The city’s public works department is working to restore water to these areas.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.