Boil water notice remains in effect for Las Olas Isles

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for the Las Olas Isles area of Fort Lauderdale.

Repairs have been completed and service has been restored after a 16-inch water main ruptured along Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue, Thursday.

However, the notice will remain in effect until test results are received in a few days.

Officials advised residents in the Las Olas Isles area to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes until further notice.

