Boil water notice remains in effect for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water notice remains in effect for a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews completed repairs on a six-inch water main break near the intersection of East Las Olas Boulevard and Royal Palm Drive over the weekend.

Road work is expected to be finished sometime Monday.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled until the advisory is lifted.

