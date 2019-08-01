Boil water notice lifted for part of Las Olas Isles neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for select neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials advised residents in the Las Olas Isles area to boil their water after a water main break in the area of Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue on July 24.

On Thursday, those residing along the following streets no longer have to boil their water before use:

Isle of Venice

Fiesta Way

Nurmi Drive

Lido Drive

San Marco Drive

Coral Way

Royal Plaza Drive

The following streets remain under the boil water notice:

South Gordon Road

Hendricks Isle

Mola Avenue

Isle of Capri

Bontona Avenue

Coconut Isle

Residents still under the notice are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before use.

City officials expect to give residents still affected another update on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.